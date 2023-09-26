Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Tickets To The Legends of Hip Hop Tour!

The summer might be over but we still bringing the heat! Tap in with THE WIZ & take our music survey to help choose what we play on the radio. Your radio, your way! One person will be selected to win $250 Dollars and a pair of tickets to see the Legends of Hip Hop Tour featuring Juvenile, Bun B, Scarface and MORE, LIVE at the Heritage Bank Center November 16th!
Tap HERE To Take The Survey!
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Crab-Walking Convict Danelo Cavalcante Says He Survived On Watermelon, Concealed His Poop To Keep Cops Off Scent
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Cincinnati: Bengals Come UP Short Against The Baltimore Ravens