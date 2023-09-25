WGA Reaches Deal With Studios, Streamers To End Writers Strike

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

After 146 days on the picket lines, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached a tentative deal with Hollywood’s major studios and streamers on a new three-year contract.

As reported by Variety, negotiators for the WGA and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) reached the agreement on Sunday (Sept. 25) after five days of negotiations.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA’s negotiating committee wrote in an email sent to members at 7:10 p.m. PT.

The strike itself is still active as the guild goes through approving and ratifying the new contract. However, picketing was suspended on Sunday night.

Guild leaders are expected to vote on Tuesday to formally lift the strike order.

“To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then,” says the Guild’s email.

Details of the contract agreement won’t be released until the final language is completed within the coming days.

SAG-AFTRA, which has also been on strike since July, quickly sent their congrats to the WGA following the news.

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines,” the statement said.

“While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members.”

It is believed that the WGA’s deal could help speed up the negotiation process between SAG-AFTRA and the studios.

Fingers crossed.

