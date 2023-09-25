Contests

Listen In For The Morning Hustle Hip-Hop 50 Challenge

Published on September 25, 2023

Morning Hustle Hip Hop 50 Challenge

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

Here at 101.1, The Wiz the Hip-Hop 50 celebration continues with The Morning Hustle Hip-Hop 50 Challenge! We are giving away your last chance to win tickets to see The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on October 4th at The Shott for the New York State Of Mind Tour.

Tap in with the Morning Hustle at 7:15am, 8:15am and 9:15am for the Hip-Hop Hooks.

When you get all three hooks, be caller 10 at 513-749-1011 to win!

