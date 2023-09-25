Krayzie Bone, of legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is reportedly “fighting for his life” inside a Los Angeles hospital.
According to sources for allhiphop.com, Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, checked himself in the LA hospital on Friday, September 22, after experiencing a bout of coughing up large amounts of blood. Henderson suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to overreact. He’s currently sedated and on a breathing machine.
Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram stories with a post that simply read ‘Pray 4 Kray’.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Crab-Walking Convict Danelo Cavalcante Says He Survived On Watermelon, Concealed His Poop To Keep Cops Off Scent
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Just Right Construction & Lawn Care Service, LLC