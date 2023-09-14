Fulton County Georgia Drops RICO Defendant YSL Polo Charges After Conviction

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Prosecutors in the YSL racketeering trial have dropped charges against one defendant who was recently convicted of murder for the second time.

On Tuesday (September 12th), Fulton County prosecutor Adriane Love informed the judge that the office would “nolle pros” the two RICO charges in their case against Cordarius Dorsey, also known as YSL Polo. This was prompted by his conviction by a jury for the murder of Xavier Turner last week. It marks the second time Polo has been convicted of murder in less than a year. He was sentenced to life in prison on the first conviction.

The murder of the 44-year-old Turner took place at the Old National Village Discount Mall in College Park, Georgia. Video evidence showing the incident was used in this case to convict Dorsey. Video evidence also played a role in the conviction for the 2019 armed robbery and murder of Sulaiman Jalloh, a 39-year-old husband and father of six at a gas station in October 2019.

Young Thug had petitioned the court to sever his case from YSL Polo’s. “Jeffery Williams, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby files this motion to sever parties in the above-referenced case,” wrote his attorney Brian Steel in a motion. “In support of this Motion, Mr. Williams shows as follows. Mr. Williams is innocent of all charges in the above-referenced indictment. Mr. Dorsey, a co-indictee, has displayed unprofessional and unacceptable conduct in Court, in the presence of this Honorable Court, as announced on the Record on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.”

The move now leaves seven defendants in the sweeping racketeering trial including Young Thug. The case originally involved 28 people who were indicted in what Fulton County District Attorney Dani Willis called “havoc” caused in the city of Atlanta dating back to 2015. Since then, most including Gunna have accepted plea deals or have had their cases severed from the main case. There is no date set for opening statements in the RICO trial, as jury selection – which started in January – is still ongoing.

Fulton County Georgia Drops RICO Defendant YSL Polo Charges After Conviction was originally published on hiphopwired.com