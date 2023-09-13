2023 VMA Show Moments We’re Still Talking About

Entertainment’s biggest, brightest, and most beloved stars descended upon the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the VMAs 2023 where a pink carpet drew the names of Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Timberlake, Diddy, Yung Miami, Offset and so many more.

Rapper Lil’ Wayne opened the show with a Hip-Hop 50 celebratory performance of his new song “Kat Food,” before VMAs host Nicki Minaj dubbed him, “the greatest of all time.” Wayne’s two-song medley was just one of the highlights of the illustrious evening. From N’ Sync’s reunion to Cardi and Meg’s “Bongos,” and a moment between Meg and JT that went viral, here are the moments we’re still talking about from VMAs 2023.

N’Sync Reunites At VMAs 2023

Rumors boy band N’Sync would be reuniting on the VMAs 2023 stage were true. Nicki Minaj introduced the group sending the audience into an uproar, especially Taylor Swift who was having the time of her life at the show. She also took home nine VMAs, so she had a lot to celebrate.

Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up Justin Timberlake Rumor

Speaking of Justin Timberlake, viral footage of JT and Megan Thee Stallion in passing went viral after fans assumed she was talking aggressively to the Cry Me A River artist. Meg took to Instagram to dispel rumors, posting a clip with JT and the caption, “I just talk with my hands lol @justintimberlake love ya ”

Offset’s Enthusiasm For Cardi

A clip of Offset’s enthusiasm as Cardi B began her Bongos performance is going viral. The Migos rapper was Cardi’s biggest supporter in the audience, bouncing up and down when she hit the stage. The couple hit the pink carpet together showing off their impeccable style and love.

Diddy’s Son Join Him For Global Icon Tribute

Diddy was the recipient of the Global Icon award at the 2023 VMAs and hit the stage to bring us that Bad Boy flava (see what I did there?) we love. At one point, Keyshia Cole came out to belt out “Last Night” singing the house down and looking while doing it. Keyshia confirmed Diddy was indeed in rehearsal yelling at her like he did in the iconic studio scene.

At another point in Diddy’s performance, he brought out his son King Combs for the assist. We caught up with King Combs on the VMAs 2023 pink carpet, who said this about his father being honored with the Global Icon Award.

“I been watching him my whole life. He got to the stage where he is an icon, I been thinking he was an icon, but to get the award is fire.”

Nicki Minaj Is The VMAs 2023 Hostess With The Mostess

Nicki Minaj’s hosting may have only been brief, but the VMAs turned into the Nicki Minaj show the moment she stepped onto the stage. From introducing N’ Sync to addressing concerns she would go off script. While Nicki assured fans she could control herself, she couldn’t speak for her outspoken alter egos Roman, Chun Li, and Red Ruby Da Sleeze.

“MTV is petrified because they got a couple calls yesterday and people were saying, ‘What if Nicki says this and what if Nicki says that?’” Nicki Minaj said. “And I said, you know it’s OK, MTV, I can control myself. Because if you can’t control yourself you can’t control anything around you, right? But you know who can’t control themselves? Roman. Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chun-Li. So, I’ll think about it.”

Nicki also hit the stag to perform her new single “Last Time I Saw You” and preview another joint from the upcoming Pink Friday 2 album.

