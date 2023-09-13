101.1 The Wiz
Kai Cenat Shoots His Shot At SZA With Some Help From Offset, Gets Blocked For His Effort

SZA was not feeling Kai Cenat's shot from half court in her DMs.

Published on September 12, 2023

The 2023 Streamy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty / Kai Cenat

SZA is one of the hottest artists out, musically and physically. So it’s no surprise that Kai Cenat tried to shoot his shot, and unfortunately, it failed epically for him.

Spotted on HipHopDx, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat decided to shoot his shot at TDE R&B artist SZA with some help from Cardi B’s boo, Offset.

The Migos member was a guest on Cenat’s Twitch stream last week, where he did his best impression of Alex Hitchens by giving Cenat some advice to Cenat to help him spit game to land the big fish, SZA, whom he has a crush on.

Per HipHopDX:

After shaking his head at Kai’s initial idea — which involved messaging SZA: “Hello, how you doing? Dat ass was fat in the last music video” — Offset advised him to slide into SZA’s Instagram DMs in more cool and cryptic fashion.

“That ain’t playa, that ain’t P. You gotta ease your way [in], man,” Set said. “‘I got an idea’… that’s what you say. That’s just to get the little bite. ‘I got an idea’ — it’s simple.”

He cautioned: “But then, see, when you do that, you get the reply? You gotta have an idea.”

Offset’s Advice Backfired For Kai Cenat

In most cases, Offset’s advice might have worked, but it delivered the opposite effect for Cenat. In a follow-up stream, he revealed shooting his shot at the “Good Days” singer didn’t get him her phone number but a lovely block.

“I can’t send any more messages, bro,” he said despondently after spending several moments with his mouth wide open in shock. “On God! I can’t send any more messages, bro!” Centa told his followers.

Cenat held up his phone to his viewers to prove that SZA hit him with a block. The clip went viral online, and someone added Drake’s simp tune, “Marvin’s Room.”

According to the website, Cenat might not be blocked. Instead, he might be the victim of the new Instagram invite feature where he has to be accepted by SZA before he can start conversing with him in the DMs.

So we’re going to keep hope alive for Kai Centat.

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty

