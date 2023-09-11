Makeup Monday: 5 Beauty Products You Need In Your Travel Makeup Bag

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t be like me and treat your entire purse like your makeup bag. Dropping your favorite palette every time you reach for your wallet is stressful. You also don’t need to carry everything in your makeup bag at one time, there are some essential products that will help you get beat with minimal effort.

Celebrity makeup artist Camara AUnique breaks down five must-have beauty products to keep in your travel makeup bag at all times.

Kiss Acrylic Press-On Nails

“I like to have it inside my bag just in case I have to put my nails on because, sometimes, you don’t have time to get your nails done.”

Camara AUnique Beauty Lashes And Strength Eye Liner & Glue

Camara AUnique Beauty specializes in beauty products that will enhance your natural beauty without taking up extra time in your beauty routine. Paired together, the strength liner (that doubles as adhesive) and Mary Lash are the perfect duo for a soft glam beat.

Brow Pencil

“Shoutout to Sania’s Beauty brow bar. It is the most amazing and natural brow pencil that you can get your hands on.”

Bronzer And Blush Stick

Dibs Beauty’s dynamic bronzer and blush stick count as two items on this list, because who doesn’t love a two-for-one deal? This best-selling combo will add an undeniable glow to your melanin.

About Camara Aunique

Camara Aunique Helps is an award-winning celebrity makeup artist, instructor, and coach who seamlessly blends her faith, expertise, and love for people in all she does. She has quickly risen to become one of our nation’s most sought-after beauty experts. With over 10 years in the industry, more than 7 spent freelancing, Camara’s work has graced countless red carpets, editorials, and beauty campaigns. Her client list includes the likes of Angela Bassett, Ava DuVernay, June Ambrose, Naturi Naughton, Lisa Price, Rapsody, Garcelle Beauvais, Lil Rel Howery, Jocko Sims, Tarana Burke, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jenifer Lewis, Dr. Cindy Trimm, Priscilla Shirer and the list goes on. Her artistry has graced the runway stages of designers Kate Spade, Reed Krakoff, and Kenneth Cole, various TV specials, and social media channels across the world. In 2018 she launched Camara AUnique Beauty, featuring her handcrafted faux mink lashes, receiving Essence Magazine’s 2020 Best in Black Beauty Award. She attributes every success to God’s grace, demonstrating the power of hard work and unshakable faith.

