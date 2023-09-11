101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Tomorrow MTV will honor Hip Hop 50 during the finale of the Video Music Awards. Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Doug E. Fresh, LL Cool J, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will all join forces for the extravagant performance.

LL Cool J will return to the VMA stage as a performer for the first time in over 25 years after he served as a host last year alongside Jack Harlow and Minaj. The Pink Friday rapper will also return to serve as the host of the event, and perform her own set during the show. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne is set to perform his new single “Kat Food” for the first time on national television.

The MTV Video Music Awards 2023 is set to feature a long list of all-star performances from Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Shakira and Diddy, who will receive this year’s Global Icon Award. The MTV VMA’s are happening on September 12 at 8 p.m. live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. MTV and Televisa Univision are also partnering up for the first time for a live simulcast on UniMas and an encore on Univision at 11:30PM ET.

Who’s Performing in the VMA’s Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary Tribute? was originally published on hiphopnc.com