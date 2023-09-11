101.1 The Wiz
Contests

Tap In & Win Tickets To See Jack Harlow & Win $250!

Published on September 11, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Kids' Choice Awards - Show

Source: Variety / Getty

Looking for something to do during Thanksgiving Weekend? Tap in with Wiz for your chance to win $250 plus tickets to see Jack Harlow on November 26th at Truist Arena in Covington.

TAP HERE & TAKE OUR SURVEY

What’s Poppin? Jack Harlow Reveals His Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Las Vegas
4 photos

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close