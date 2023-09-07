Rasheeda Frost Talks Bossing Up And Knowing When To Fall Back 

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Rasheeda Frost was troubled closing the doors to her Houston boutique. The heaviness she felt with that final swing was the burden of being a boss.

The “Georgia Peach” turned “Boss Chick” was candid about the experience in an interview with HelloBeautiful. “It was a tough period,” she said, her blonde locks swaying as she nodded. “It was humbling and bittersweet.”

Frost, a rapper who became a reality star, has shared her personal and professional life with the world since June 2012. The star of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta has welcomed the public to store openings, album release parties, and other milestones. She has never been afraid to share the “bumps and bruises” that come with chasing success alongside the many triumphs that lead fans to root for her.

“I think the definition of a true boss is someone who really, really leads by example and executes and doesn’t just talk about it,” she said.

Rasheeda Frost is putting her all into getting the bag.

Snippets of her entrepreneurial journey have been sprinkled throughout other storylines on Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. However, her businesses are the main focus of her new Philo show, Boss Moves with Rasheeda.

Viewers follow her managing her Pressed boutique and e-commerce business and learning the ins and outs of managing real estate. She and her husband, Kirk Frost, said they purchased twenty acres of commercial real estate in North Atlanta during an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2020.

She balances her businesses while balancing her commitments as a wife and mother in a collection of designer duds. “I have to stay motivated,” said Frost. “I have goals and dreams and ambitions and children and bills.” She revealed that she is mindful of her professional legacy and its long-term impact on her family.

“There’s things that I want to accomplish and go after, and the only way that’s going to happen is if I go for it. It’s not going to just fall in my lap.”

Pressed was Frost’s first major entrepreneurial success outside of a recording booth. It promises apparel and accessories for “fly, fashionable” shoppers of any age and gender.

Rasheeda Frost knows when to walk away and regroup.

Pressed’s Atlanta and Houston locations survived the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact. But eventually, the latter joined the estimated 50,000 retail locations that shuttered after failing to regain their trajectory.

“I wish things were different. But you, as a business owner, you have to face realities. And if things aren’t going in a positive direction, in the way they need to go, you got to cut your ties,” Frost continued.

In the series, Frost talks with other public figures about their experiences building empires. Camille Rose Naturals founder Janell Stephens touts the importance of resisting the urge to compare yourself to others in one episode. Nelly, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Egypt Sherrod, and Mike Jackson discuss their business philosophies and experiences with others.

Jermaine Dupri revealed independence as his ultimate motivator in a conversation with Frost on the show.

Independence is something Frost values as well. “Independence comes in different forms to me,” said Frost. “I’m an independent artist. Meaning I own my music and own my masters. I’m also an independent businesswoman.”

Building a career before social media has given Rasheeda a strategic advantage in business.

She joined the Love & Hip-Hop franchise after establishing an independent fan base before success was just a streaming hit away. The legwork of that process contributes to her attitude towards work.

“I think one thing that was really, really influential in my life is being an independent female artist,” she said. She benefited from “building and learning through the music industry” and “getting it from the streets.”

Before there was social media, or any of those things into play, really having to get out here and touch the people and gain fans organically, that lesson in music alone has built me as an entrepreneur,” Frost continued.

“That’s what being independent is, getting it from the mud coming up and using it to your benefit.

Some public figures won’t acknowledge how celebrity impacts their entrepreneurship journey. Rasheeda is not one of them.

She knows bosses must recognize when deferring to another boss is the smart move.

“Let’s be honest,” she says frankly. “I’m on television, which consists of me having bosses, but with my businesses, I’m the boss.”

In the season for Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta season 10, she boldly declares that she doesn’t have any regrets. “I’m all about forward motion.”

“It’s different levels,” she added to HelloBeautiful, emphasizing the importance of knowing when to take the lead and when to study others.

“Don’t be ashamed,” she advises others. “Be open, hold yourself accountable. Be open to constructive criticism. Understand. You don’t know every damn thing, so you’ve got to learn. You’ve got to build your character along the way.”

Deciding who to work with and who to work for takes discernment.

Rasheeda recommends others think long-term before committing to projects.

“Think about longevity and not just the now of any situation, and that’s what I always try to tell people,” she said.

Before committing to an offer, she asks herself, “Where does it put me? How far can I go with this financially? Does this make sense? Is this kind of money going to really matter?” She also considers whether she wants to be connected to the entity making the offer.

The question of “Do I even want to be connected with someone, a company, a business, or anything for that long of time,” comes up often.

Rushing does not help Frost answer those questions. “I can’t do my jobs without prayer and faith and patience,” she said. “I have to talk to myself. I’m a Gemini.”

“Everything doesn’t have to be emotional, and right now, hurry up. We need to do this. You have to sit back,” she continued.

“That’s what I’ve learned to do is just say hey, let me think, let me focus, let me feel comfortable and go from there.”

Season two of Boss Moves with Rasheeda is streaming now.

DON’T MISS:

KenTheMan Wants Men To ‘Shut Up’ About Women’s Sexuality

Rising Rap Star Lady London Talks Switching Up Her Look And Summer Must-Haves, Including Her Favorite Cocktail

Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares The Darker Side Of Her Career On TV One’s ‘Uncensored’

Rasheeda Frost Talks Bossing Up And Knowing When To Fall Back was originally published on hellobeautiful.com