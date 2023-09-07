Quavo “Galaxy,” DaBaby “Deli” & More | Daily Visuals

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

As of late Quavo has really been on his grizzly as of late trying to remind Migos fans why they fell in love with the group in the first place and though he’s going solo with it (RIP Takeoff), he’s still helping carry the A on his back.

Dropping off some new visuals for his cut “Galaxy,” Quavo heads out to the Dominican Republic to roam the streets by his lonesome and hanging out with the locals before treating a very thick young women to a romantic lunch on the streets. This fool ‘bout to end up on 90 Day Fiancé and we don’t blame him.

Back in the US, DaBaby decides to hit up the Big Apple and for his clip to “Deli,” DaBaby rides through the streets of New York on top of trucks and in the back of carriages during the day before turning up in the clubs by night.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Devo, Tmcthedon, and more.

QUAVO – “GALAXY”

DABABY – “DELI”

DEVO – “CAME UP”

TMCTHEDON – “HEADSHOTS”

CHASE FETTI FT. BOLDY JAMES, ROME STREETZ, & MIKEE MULA – “ONE LAST SALE”

MEMO600 FT. SADA BABY – “ONA 6IX”

WEBBIE FT. TRE SAVAGE – “LIFE A WLFE”

