101.1 The Wiz
Contests

It’s A Kevin Gates Winning Weekend

Published on September 9, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Kevin Gates Winning Weekend

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

101.1 The Wiz is bringing one of the hardest working artists in our culture to the Tri-State! Kevin Gates is bringing his “Only The Generals” tour to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on October 12th.

Make sure you text WIZTIX to 24024 for a chance to win tickets!

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close