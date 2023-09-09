It’s A Kevin Gates Winning Weekend

101.1 The Wiz is bringing one of the hardest working artists in our culture to the Tri-State! Kevin Gates is bringing his “Only The Generals” tour to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on October 12th.
Make sure you text WIZTIX to 24024 for a chance to win tickets!
