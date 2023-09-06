Dave East “Thru the Mud,” DaBaby “Peaches & Eggplants” & More | Daily Visuals

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Dave East is a proud Harlem representative and while the man uses every opportunity to show love to his old neighborhood, this time around the city boy heads to the country for his latest music video.

In his latest visuals to “Thru The Mud,” Dave East finds himself living the simple life on a farm where he cares for the livestock which consists of lamas and horses before writing his rhymes under some candle lights and dimly lit lamps. Still iced out on the farm though. That was lowkey weird too.

DaBaby meanwhile hits the streets with some ice of his own and in his clip to “Peaches & Eggplants” pulls up to a gas station to get turnt up with his seed who flaunts stacks of cash that and iced out baby chains of his own. Son probably got his pre-school on smash.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Knucks featuring Larry June, Chinese Kitty, and more.

