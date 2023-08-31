DJ Premier ft. Rome Streetz & Westside Gunn “Runway,” Kirk Franklin “Try Love” & More | Daily Visuals

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

With Hip-Hop celebrating its 50th anniversary, it’s only right that one of the game’s greatest producers ever get some shine and his well-deserved flowers and today DJ Premier does just that as he comes through with some work that Hip-Hop purists will definitely appreciate.

Linking up with Rome Streetz and Westside Gunn in the visuals to “Runway,” Premo crafts some head boppin’ tunes that Rome and Westside drop their bars to while roaming the streets, garages and staircases of whatever venue they’re stationed at. Keeping it all the way gully.

Kirk Frankling meanwhile continues to spread positivity and in his clip for “Try Love” the OG crooner for the Lord hits up a café and inspires everyone to, well, try love. 50 Cent ever get him for “robbin’ God’s people”?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bas, Blac Youngsta, and more.

DJ PREMIER FT. ROME STREETZ & WESTSIDE GUNN – “RUNWAY”

KIRK FRANKLIN – “TRY LOVE”

BAS – “HO CHI MINH”

SLEAZYWORLDGO – “GOT ME HOT”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “NO REASON”

HOPSIN FT. FUTURE KINGZ – “ORIGIN STORY”

SAHBABII – “LOST ALL MY FEELINGS”

TIAKOLA & DAVE – “MERIDIAN”

