Rapper Travis Scott is heading back out on the road in support of his Utopia album.

As reported by TMZ, the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour will see the “Sicko Mode” MC hit 28 cities in the US and Canada. The tour kicks off at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on October 11, followed by a show at Raleigh’s PNC Arena on October 13. The tour concludes on December 29 in Toronto.

Noticeably missing from the itinerary is a stop in Scott’s hometown of Houston. He has not performed a major concert in the city since the tragedy at his 2021 ASTROWORLD Festival, which left 10 dead and dozens injured. Instead, he will make stops in Austin and Dallas.

For more information on the tour, you can visit https://www.travisscott.com/tour/.

TOUR DATES:

10-11 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10-13 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

10-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10-20 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

10-22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10-25 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

10-29 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10-31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11-05 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

11-08 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

11-12 Portland, OR – Moda Center

11-15 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

11-18 Tulsa, OK – Bok Center

11-21 Austin, TX – Moody Center

11-25 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11-27 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

12-04 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

12-06 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

12-08 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

12-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

12-12 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

12-15 Chicago, IL – United Center

12-18 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

12-21 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

12-23 Boston, MA – TD Garden

12-26 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

12-29 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Travis Scott Announces “Utopia: Circus Maximus” Tour Dates was originally published on hiphopnc.com