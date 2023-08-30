Travis Scott Announces “Utopia: Circus Maximus” Tour Dates

Rapper Travis Scott is heading back out on the road in support of his Utopia album.
As reported by TMZ, the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour will see the “Sicko Mode” MC hit 28 cities in the US and Canada. The tour kicks off at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on October 11, followed by a show at Raleigh’s PNC Arena on October 13. The tour concludes on December 29 in Toronto.
Noticeably missing from the itinerary is a stop in Scott’s hometown of Houston. He has not performed a major concert in the city since the tragedy at his 2021 ASTROWORLD Festival, which left 10 dead and dozens injured. Instead, he will make stops in Austin and Dallas.
For more information on the tour, you can visit https://www.travisscott.com/tour/.
TOUR DATES:
10-11 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10-13 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
10-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10-20 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
10-22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
10-25 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
10-29 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
10-31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
11-05 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
11-08 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
11-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
11-12 Portland, OR – Moda Center
11-15 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
11-18 Tulsa, OK – Bok Center
11-21 Austin, TX – Moody Center
11-25 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11-27 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
12-04 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
12-06 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
12-08 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
12-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
12-12 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
12-15 Chicago, IL – United Center
12-18 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
12-21 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
12-23 Boston, MA – TD Garden
12-26 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
12-29 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
