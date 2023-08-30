101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

If you feel like drivers in Ohio have quick tempers, you’re not wrong.

According to a recent survey, the state of Ohio is one of the top 10 states in the country with quick-tempered drivers, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

According to a Forbes Advisor survey, Ohio is number 10 when it comes to drivers who are quick to catch an attitude.

According to the survey, “76% of Ohio drivers said that another driver has honked at them in frustration, the fourth highest amount in the nation.”

And that’s not all. The survey also claims that Ohio ranks 7th worst for drivers who have been cut off by other drivers out of frustration, and 8th worst for drivers who have been flipped off by others on the rude who are disgruntled with their driving ability.

To see the entire survey, [click here].

Here’s the full list of tough-driving states in America:

Arizona Rhode Island West Virginia Virginia Oklahoma Alabama Connecticut Illinois Texas Ohio

Are you a bad driver!? Do you feel like Ohio drivers are really that confrontational?

Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their entire report, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Ohio: Most Confrontational Drivers In The Country was originally published on wzakcleveland.com