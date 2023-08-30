101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Francis Leblanc, professionally known as Fridayy, has been on the music scene for quite some time. Going back to his childhood, Fridayy grew up in a Haitian household, where he grew up in the church. There he learned to play multiple instruments. Coming upon almost a decade in the music industry, Fridayy found his own unique twist, tying his religious background into mainstream music.

RELATED: Fridayy Puts His Heart on the Line in New Self-Titled Album

Fridayy has received production credits for working with musical greats in the industry. Fridayy has done work for Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Rae Sremmmurd, Wiz Khalifa, and many more!

Fridayy’s solo career has also yielded great results, as his now a Grammy-nominated artist, for his contributions to DJ Khaled’s God Did.

Fridayy stopped by the station of his hometown to chop it up with Mina SayWhat tells his coming-of-age story and what it was like growing up in Philly! Coming up in Olney, he said it was pretty much like the usual ‘big family, little resources’ household. He grew up very family-oriented and says music has always been a big part of his life as the house had sounds from all around the world.

“I grew up in a Haitian household, so it was a lot of Haitian music, Afro-beat music, and Jamaican music” Fridayy explained. “Boyz II Men was one of the first Philly groups I (heard of) in middle school. Musiq Soulchild, Jill Scott, I was on all of them”

Fridayy also spoke on his self-titled album, the process of making the album, and what it was like to walk with the greats of the music industry!

Check out the full interview below!

Fridayy Says ‘I Came Out Like The World Knew Me Already’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com