Cleveland’s own Rosee Camp kicked it backstage with Z1079’s Micah Dixon before performing live at Z1079’s Summer Jam Powered By Remy Martin!

The show was on Saturday (August 26) night. Rosee Camp talked about a whole lot, including upcoming music and how he felt about rocking out at his first Summer Jam!

Check out the full interview below, and to see all the Summer Jam 2023 interviews and video recaps CLICK HERE.

Rosee Camp Chops It Up Backstage At Z1079 Summer Jam! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com