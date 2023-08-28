101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, nearly 100 people gathered Sunday at the Kroger store where a pregnant woman identified as Ta’kiya Young was shot and killed by Blendon Township police on Thursday.

Protesters said police did not have probable cause to shoot the 21-year-old woman.

Police said the incident started Thursday night when they got a call of a woman shoplifting at the store on Sunbury Road.

Once she got in her car, police allege that Young drove toward officers when one officer fired his gun. Officers and a “passing ER doctor” rendered aid to Young, who later died at St. Ann’s Hospital.

Protest Held at Kroger Store Where Pregnant Woman Was Killed by Police was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com