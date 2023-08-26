Exclusive Video of Q Money FaceTiming into backstage at Z1079’s 2023 Summer Jam at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Following BaeBae Savo’s interview with Crisis of Z1079, DJ Ryan Wolf received a FaceTime call from the one and only Q Money.
Q Money has been incarcerated since being found guilty in 2019. This FaceTime video exclusive is one of the few times we have seen Q Money in years. Q Money also preformed at the 2018 Z1079 Summer Jam.
The video of DJ Ryan Wolf, Crisis, and BaeBae Savo talking to Q Money via FaceTime is attached above. Join the conversation and watch the new Q Money video on the Z1079 socials and above.
Q Money FaceTime’s into Z1079 Summer Jam 2023 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
