Exclusive Video of Q Money FaceTiming into backstage at Z1079’s 2023 Summer Jam at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Following BaeBae Savo’s interview with Crisis of Z1079, DJ Ryan Wolf received a FaceTime call from the one and only Q Money.

Q Money has been incarcerated since being found guilty in 2019. This FaceTime video exclusive is one of the few times we have seen Q Money in years. Q Money also preformed at the 2018 Z1079 Summer Jam.

The video of DJ Ryan Wolf, Crisis, and BaeBae Savo talking to Q Money via FaceTime is attached above. Join the conversation and watch the new Q Money video on the Z1079 socials and above.

Q Money FaceTime’s into Z1079 Summer Jam 2023 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com