101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

During his interview with Ro Digga & DJ Ryan Wolf of The Day Party backstage at Z1079’s 2023 Summer Jam at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Toosii shares more than just his favorite song. Toosii showed Ro Digga & DJ Ryan Wolf his proper bowling form & even demonstrated a roll.

The Day Party sent Toosii a open invitation to bowl with them next time he comes to Cleveland. This video and all of our backstage Summer Jam Z1079 videos are attached below and on the Z1079 social media accounts.

You can catch the Day Party with Ro Digga (@RoDigga) & DJ Ryan Wolf (DJRyanWolf) live on weekdays from 3 PM until 7 PM on Z1079 in Cleveland. From cocktales to the daily dilemma, game time and catching the beat, the Day Party continues to excite each and every weekday live in the city of Cleveland.

Toosii Teaches Z1079 How To Bowl was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com