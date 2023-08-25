What Samantha Would Do: Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Finale Has A Special Kim Cattrall Appearance

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

What Would Samantha Do? The Season 2 finale of Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…” debuted yesterday (Aug. 25). The finale wrapped up the season’s loose ends and had a special appearance by the show’s beloved character Samantha. One social media user shared what Samantha would have done had she attended Carrie’s “Last Supper.” Read more about it inside.

Samantha Jones, who’s revived by actress Kim Cattrall, finally returned for a short, glamorous moment. The sweet moment shows the character in the Season 2 finale with a very brief yet impactful cameo at the beginning of the episode.

Samantha gives Carrie Bradshaw, who’s portrayed by the show’s lead Sarah Jessica Parker, to share her plans of flying in to surprise her at her “last supper” in New York, where Carrie planned a farewell to her historic apartment.

Unfortunately, Samantha reveals she missed the flight from London and can no longer make it but sends her final goodbyes over the phone.

“Well, it is your apartment and I have to pay my respects,” Samantha says in the scene. “So put me on speaker. Go ahead, put me on speaker and hold up that phone.”

She then adds additional gratitude to the apartment for being a “f***ing fabulous, fabulous flat.”

The two share a bit more friendly banter before Samantha ends it with a kiss into the phone, hangs up and holds the phone to her heart.

According to CNN, Writer, director, and executive producer Michael Patrick King says the moment was improvised by Cattrall.

“I was so sure Kim Cattrall would never return to the ‘Sex and the City’ franchise, I bet on it during an episode of “And Just Like That… The Writers Room Podcast,” King confirmed that the moment was not in the script.

“It’s just totally a moment of an actor playing a moment,” the showrunner shared. “And it’s really nice.”

The popular Max series “And Just Like That…” has been renewed for a third season.

Spoiler Alert: If you haven’t watched, maybe stop reading here.

One social media user declared how it would have been if Samantha actually attended the last supper.

They listed how the night could have played out:

– Made Carrie realise going back to Aidan is regressive and pointless.

– Gave Charlotte props for taking back her career and being independent.

– Helped Miranda realise her worth and taken her straight out to a bar to find someone who deserves her.

– Threatened Che in the kitchen.

Check out the tweet below:

