Atlanta, Ga. — The mugshot of former President Trump has been released.
It was taken Thursday night during the booking process at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. Trump was charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.
This was the fourth criminal case brought against the ex-president this year.
He was released on a $200,000 bond.
The post Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken was originally published on wibc.com
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!