Beyoncé Used This $32 Setting Spray To Keep Her Makeup Flawless At Her Rainy D.C. Show

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce′ went against the rain and won. The Renaissance superstar performed in heavy rain on day two of her D.C. stop and her makeup didn’t budge thanks to this $32 One/Size On ‘Til Dawn setting spray by Patrick Starrr. Beyonce’s makeup artist, Rokael, gave the Patrick Starrr setting spray an outstanding review, sending sales for the setting spray through the roof.

Shop Now

Patrick Starrr’s Setting Spray Sealed The Beat

Beyonce′ is meticulous about her image. The Energy singer recently performed in D.C. during inclement weather, and her soft glam beat stayed intact throughout her entire show thanks to her longtime makeup artist sealing her makeup with the popular Patrick Starrr setting spray.

Rokael posted the proof of Beyonce’s unflawed D.C. makeup look, attributing its durability to Starrr’s spray (now deleted), to which the entrepreneur replied, “OMG OMG OMG!!! THANKKK YOUUUU!!! I can’t wait to see youuuuu in VEGAS! .”

Starrr then posted an article about Bey wearing his spray on his page, thanking Rokael for the recognition and returning the love by endorsing the MUA’s products. “I am so overwhelmed with all this news. HUGE shoutout to the amazing @rokaelbeauty and his blessed hands and unmatched artistry. 10 years strong with Beyoncé- he is the GOAT (greatest of all time). Rokael also has my FAVORITE lashes in the style “Aurora” GO shop now to his beautiful brand @rokaelbeautylashes and support, just like he did with @onesize with ON TIL DAWN See you in Vegas @beyonce ,” penned the social media influencer.

In related news, the storm caused Beyonce′ Renaissance concert to be delayed, so Bey reportedly paid $100,000 to keep the Metro train line open so her fans could get home.

We love when we’re introduced to budget-friendly brands by our favorite celebrity beauties. This is also evidence that it’s not all about the price tag but about the quality of the product. While the setting spray is sold out on Patrick Starrr’s One/Size website, you can find it on Amazon or at Sephora.

Shop Now

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Dropped A New Perfume, Now We All Want It

Makeup Guru Patrick Starrr Gives Us Tips And Tricks On How To Slay Our Makeup And Survive The Quarantine

Beyoncé Delivered A Fashion Extravaganza For Her NYC ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Stop

Beyoncé Used This $32 Setting Spray To Keep Her Makeup Flawless At Her Rainy D.C. Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com