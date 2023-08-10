101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Wiz Nation wants to see you Saturday, August 12th from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. for Stereo ’23!

A FREE DJ festival on the Andrew J Brady Music Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park!

Organized by 100.3 Cincy RNB’s own DJ Vader! Stereo will showcase turntable talent from different backgrounds and decades. Stereo is here to also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop!

There will be food vendors, a non-stop party of DJs – like DJ Diamond of 101.1 The Wiz… and more!

Wiz Nation hopes to see you at Stereo ’23 on Saturday, August 12th!

DJ Vader’s Inaugural Stereo ’23 was originally published on rnbcincy.com