Outrageous Rumor Suggests Kanye West’s New Baggy Clothing Style Has A Smelly Side-Effect

Kanye West news is often so outrageous it sounds like a bizarre rumor… but somehow it checks out.

If you’ve seen West in recent paparazzi shots< you noticed that he’s changed his personal style. The Chicago native has shied away from his flashy outfits for more pared down baggy looks of heavy, black clothing despite it being the summer.

(There are also recent paparazzi shots of him walking through Italy barefoot, but we digress.)

And now, a wild rumor from RadarOnline states that West’s fits –including his penchant for wearing masks– are stemming from him hiding his body after packing on some more pounds.

“He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking,” said a source. “But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight.”

Wearing all those clothes in the summer heat leads to one thing: sweat. All that perspiration is being worsened because West’s reportedly not a fan of showering.

How exactly anyone knows that? The jury is still out, but it’s allegedly hampering his relationship with his wife Bianca Censori.

“It’s a serious stench when the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end,” the source adds.

RadarOnline reports it also doesn’t help that Ye isn’t a fan of deodorant despite, “cooking under those layers.”

However, it seems that Censori isn’t the first woman in Ye’s life that’s had to deal with Ye’s reported body hygiene because these habits are nothing new, making ex-wife Kim Kardashian a victim too.

“In the beginning, Kanye’s mode of dressing was an enigma. Now it’s just a stink,” a source told the National Enquirer. “Kim got used to the smell — but only after years of torture.”

Now that his account has been reinstated, maybe Ye will hop on X, formerly known as Twitter, and dispel the smelly rumor.

In other Ye news, adidas has affirmed that Yeezy’s adidas line is no more. The brand will not produce and sell sneakers that the embattled rapper designed and once the current stock is sold, the partnership is officially dissolved.

“The YEEZY product is something that [Ye] created, he’s the inventor of it and we have been his partner. To take his designs and sell them off later, which we technically legally could do, is not part of our strategy,” adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden announced on a recent earnings call. “Our task now is to limit the damage, get rid of the inventory, use the proceeds to good…and build a business later without YEEZY.”

