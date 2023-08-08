101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cincinnati here are a few back to school safety tips for your kids and they get ready to return to school.

If you are riding the bus please see below.

Arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before scheduled

Stay five feet away from the curb

Wait until the bus has come to a complete stop before boarding

Face forward after finding a seat on the bus

Parents please make sure you are paying attention as you are driving to work so we can keep our babies safe.

Cincinnati: Fasho Back To School Bus Safety Tips was originally published on rnbcincy.com