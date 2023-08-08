Cincinnati here are a few back to school safety tips for your kids and they get ready to return to school.
If you are riding the bus please see below.
- Arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before scheduled
- Stay five feet away from the curb
- Wait until the bus has come to a complete stop before boarding
- Face forward after finding a seat on the bus
Parents please make sure you are paying attention as you are driving to work so we can keep our babies safe.
Cincinnati: Fasho Back To School Bus Safety Tips was originally published on rnbcincy.com
