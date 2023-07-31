Listen Live
Jigsaw Is Alive In Bloody New Trailer To ‘Saw X’

The series ain't been the same without him...

Published on July 31, 2023

Saw X photo

Source: Lionsgate / Lionsgate

The last few films to the Saw franchise have been lackluster to say the least, but that isn’t keeping the good people over at Lionsgate from keeping the series going. To breathe new life into the franchise they’re going back in time with the latest installment.

Yesterday (July 30), Lions Gate released their first trailer for Saw X and in it we see the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer a.k.a Jigsaw as the film is set around the year 2005, when Jigsaw was just beginning to make a name for himself. In the trailer we find that Kramer was duped by a team of fake doctors into thinking they’d successfully removed a cancerous tumor from his body. Once he’s told the tumor remains and his life is about to come to an end, Kramer decides a little vengeance would be a nice parting gift to himself.

After kidnapping everyone involved in the scam, Kramer subjects every last one of them to his twisted game of self-mutilation in exchange for living the rest of their lives and what followed was a bunch of blood, flesh, and screams that have become synonymous with the Saw franchise. We just hope to see someone rocking a Sidekick or Black Berry phone for nostalgia sake.

Check out the trailer to Saw X below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters sometime later this year.

