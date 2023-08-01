Cardi B Being Investigated For Throwing That Microphone At A Fan, Allegedly

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, video of Cardi B slinging a microphone at a fan who tried to douse her with a drink at a Vegas performance quickly went viral as an example of what not to do at a Cardi B show.

While we understood that Cardi was justified in her response to the overzealous fan, police are now investigating Cardi B for her transgression and it may end up costing her in the end. Variety is reporting that the woman who was on the receiving end of that microphone toss has filed a police report against Cardi B and is claiming to have been battered at the manicured hands of the Bronx rapper.

Variety reports:

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed a battery had been reported by a woman just one day after the altercation occurred in a statement obtained by Variety. No arrests or citations have been issued.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the LVMPD stated. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper retaliated with the microphone throw after a concertgoer had launched a drink at her during her show. It remains unclear whether the person who threw the drink and the person who reported getting hit with the microphone are the same individual.

It really looked like Cardi missed the actual person who threw the drink, but we’re sure the police investigation into the matter will reveal if that is indeed the case.

The incident comes during a time when artists being pelted with foreign objects by concertgoers is all the rage. How or why this has become a trend is anyone’s guess, but best believe that if you try the wrong one (like Cardi), you’re going to end up paying for it. Unfortunately for Cardi, she might end up paying just to make this case go away, but that was expected as soon as this video went viral.

What do y’all think? Should Cardi be held accountable for her reaction, or was she justified in her actions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cardi B Being Investigated For Throwing That Microphone At A Fan, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com