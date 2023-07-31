Cincinnati: Local 11 Year Old Marian “Sissy” Davis Makes All American At Junior Olympics In Iowa

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to local 11 year old Marian Sissy Davis on making the All American at the Junior Olympics in Iowa.

Sissy run with 40 West track club based out of Winton Woods.

Marian ‘Sissy’ Davis, 11, is competing against other kids her age after punching her ticket to the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics.

.Marian said “it took hard work and dedication and training to get to where she is now”

