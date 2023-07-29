The Season 15 ‘RHOA’ Reunion Looks Have Arrived

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost time for The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion and fans can’t wait! Over the weekend, the reunion looks hit the internet as the ladies’ color scheme was unveiled – and they all looked stunning.

In the leaked videos and photos, reunion host Andy Cohen was shown alongside the stars of the Housewives, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. The ladies looked elegant in their aqua, turquoise and blue toned dresses which sent fans into a frenzy over their outfit choices, taking to Twitter to express their thoughts on the looks.

Some fans tweeted that they were “obsessed” with Sanya’s look and her pregnancy glow writing: “Sanya ate her reunion look!!! It was the belly, the simplicity and her glowwwwww. Obsessed!”With others just as excited about her reunion look and dropping her new pregnancy news on the same day.

Others were feeling Kenya’s style, writing that she looked “so young and pretty.” And others complimented Marlo, tweeting that: “Marlo has the best reunion look, argue with ya mammy and not me.” And others expressed their excitement for the color scheme altogether.

Check out the ladies’ reunion looks below.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is still very much underway, so it’ll be interesting to see what all comes out once the reunion airs, especially with second time mommy to be, Sanya having just announced her pregnancy via Instagram and a People exclusive.

In the surprise IG announcement, Sanya penned a sweet caption to accompany the post. “Some things happen in our lives to remind us that there are no guarantees. To go from not being sure if I wanted to have another baby, to deciding that I was ready and suffering a miscarriage, which was one of the toughest experiences in my life,” Sanya shared on her Instagram post. “God knew my heart, and I feel blessed to have another opportunity to be a Mommi. This gift is for all of us… but I’m most excited to make deucey a big brother. He prays for his sister/brother every night. My heart and belly are so full. Thanks for all the love today. Ross party of 4 loading….. I’m taking you all on the journey, so hang on for the ride!”

So sweet. We can’t wait to see it all go down on the reunion!

