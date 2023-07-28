It looks like the Bengals have extended defensive end Trey Hendrickson contract.
I don’t know about you but this is a good look for the Bengals to keep of our key people on the team.
Now let’s try to make a run back at the Super Bowl.
Hendrickson, 29, entered the upcoming season with a $15 million cap hit. His original deal went through the 2023 season
with a cap hit of $17.5 million. By extending him one more year, it gives the Bengals more cap flexibility for the future as they
have several key players seeking contract extensions.Via Fox19
Cincinnati: Bengals Extend Trey Hendrickson Contract was originally published on rnbcincy.com
