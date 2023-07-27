Angela Simmons Rocks A NY Yankee Fitted, Jeans And Red Lip In Yo Gotti’s ‘No Fake Love’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti’s love story is like a page from a fairy tale. The CMG honcho manifested his relationship with the reality TV star and businesswoman with his lyrics and he’s continuing to gush over his beautiful girlfriend in his music. Angela is his leading lady in real life and in the leading lady for his latest music video No Fake Love. Angela proudly posted a hot shot of her and Gotti on set and her curves booming in a pair of jeans. She looks super swaggy in a NY Yankees fitted hat, red lipstick, and white midriff giving us Beyonce′ Crazy In Love vibes.

The visuals capture the vibe of Gotti’s romantic release. Angela is his ride-or-die chick, holding down his piece in her Chanel bag. “WHATEVA 4 my MAN #NoFakeLove OUT NOW @yogott” Angela captioned a clip on Instagram.

“In a Phantom with a hammer/ And now I’m with Angela/ I ain’t lost a crush since high school/ I’m “Mr. Follow Up,” Gotti raps about his boo.

Gotti and Angela made it Instagram official in January 2023 and have been rocking together like royalty ever since. Gotti famously professed his love for Angela on his track Down In The DM.

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold,’ ” he rapped. “F— it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals).”

And in 2017, he rapped about her again,

“Passed my number to Angela/I thought I had her/Her n— cuffed her, married, it made me madder,” he rapped. “I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder/Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster.”

Since announcing their relationship, we’ve seen the couple on private beaches, riding in the most luxurious cars, and walking hand in at the industry’s most elusive events. They are quickly becoming one of our favorite couples in the relationship and style lane!

Watch No Fake Love, below:

