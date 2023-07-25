Listen Live
Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Kyah Baby Talks 50 Cent Co-Sign & Sampling Missy in Latest Single

Published on July 25, 2023

**Video includes explicit language**

In part one of a special two-part episode of DJ Remedy’s freestyle series, Kyah Baby comes all the way from Queens, NY to bless the K975 studios. She has been going crazy with the freestyles lately, but she definitely has more than that in the bag!

She speaks on the priceless gems that 50 Cent gave her, sampling Missy Elliott in her latest single, “Hot Chick (Hot B*tch),” and who she has her eye on to collab with next!

And, of course, she flows on a classic Jay-Z track, proving once again that she plays NO GAMES.

Check out the full video above and check out her single on all platforms!

Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Kyah Baby Talks 50 Cent Co-Sign & Sampling Missy in Latest Single

