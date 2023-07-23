Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Ice Spice Reflects On Meeting Nicki Minaj For The First Time

Published on July 22, 2023

Ice Spice

Ice Spice reflected on her first time meeting her superstar collaborator Nicki Minaj during a sit down interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. During the conversation, Ice Spice revealed how she manifested the life-changing moment, and gave a detailed account of exactly how it happened.

“I was, like, nervous to get there. Once I got there, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m chilling.’ But then I heard her, like, say something, and then I got nervous. When she hugged me, I started crying… I cried, but I walked away. Like, I didn’t say anything to her. I just feel like, ‘Bro, like just the journey.’ You know, I love Nicki, and meeting her was great and everything, but for me, it also just mostly felt like, ‘This is a full circle moment.’ recalled the rapper.

