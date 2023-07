101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION & HAMILTION COUNTY COMMISON PRESIDENT ALICIA REECE, WANT YOU TO GET READY FOR THE HISTORIC GRAND OPENING OF THE CINCINNATI BLACK MUSIC

WALK OF FAME, JULY 22ND AT NOON. AT THE ANDREW BRADY MUSIC CENTER, 25 RACE ST. IT’S CINCINNATI’S NEWEST TOURISM ATTRACTION FEATURING THE 2023 INDUCTION CEREMONY

CELEBRIATION PERFORMANCE BY THE OHIO PLAYERS. THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. THIS YEAR’S INDUCTEES ARE PHILIPPE WYNE OF THE SPINNERS, JAMES BROWN,

LOUSIE SHROPSHIRE AND THE DEELE. MAKE SURE YOU ARE THERE FOR THIS FREE EVENT!

Cincinnati: One More Day Until The Grand Opening Of The Black Music Walk Of Fame was originally published on rnbcincy.com