Chlöe Bailey Shows Off Her Curves In Feathery Bedazzled Carnival Costume

Chlöe Bailey serves bawdy on the regular, but sis served up an extra dose of curves in her costume for her first carnival in Saint Lucia. “Baby’s first carnival with @legendscarnival !!! had the best time of my entire life ,” she captioned a festive photo of her draped in jewels and feathers. Chlöe played mas with the Legends Carnival Band wearing their “City Ablaze” costume with a beaded coverup.

Chloe can be seen getting a dancing lesson and busting a wine alongside the owner of Fete Travellers Company, Kiambu Gall.

Chloe has tons to celebrate — the buxom beauty recently announced a second leg of her In Pieces tour. “I’m going back on the road babyyyy presale available now and tickets on sale Friday,” she wrote on social media.

While discussing the title of her debut album, In Pieces, with RollingStone, Chloe revealed,

“You don’t have to be so, by society standards, pretty, and not feel like you’re the ugliest one in the room. All of that can exist all at the same time, and that’s exactly why I called the record In Pieces.”

Tour Dates, here.

