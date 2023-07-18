The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that there will be 10 open practices that will be available to the fans.
This will allow the fans to get a glimpse of Joe Burrow and some of the other Bengal Players.
One of the practices that the fans can attend is July 29th at Paycor stadium.
Mobile tickets, which are free, are required for all fans planning to attend. Tickets for Back Together Weekend will be made available the week of July 17 with season ticket members and waitlist members having first access.
The gates open at 1 p.m. on July 29 with practice scheduled from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
Mobile tickets, which are free, are required for all fans planning to attend. Tickets for Back Together Weekend will be made available the week of July 17 with season ticket members and waitlist members having first access.
The gates open at 1 p.m. on July 29 with practice scheduled from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. VIA Fox19
- Will you attend?
- Do you have your season tickets?
- Will the Bengals make it back to the Big Game?
Cincinnati: The Bengals Announce Open Practices To The Fans was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
About Billions Drop "About Time" MIXTAPE! (AUDIO)
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!