Our Cincinnati Reds were shut-out by the Brewers.

This means the Reds drop to two games behind the first-place Brewers.

Via Fox19

Joey Votto plated Jonathan India with a first-inning double and Jake Fraley added a two-run home run, but Milwaukee scored twice in the 8th inning off of Reds relievers and beat the Reds for a fourth consecutive time.

The Reds start a new series today at Great American Ball Park against the San Francisco Giants.

Cincinnati: The Reds Swept By The Brewers was originally published on rnbcincy.com