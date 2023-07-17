Our Cincinnati Reds were shut-out by the Brewers.
This means the Reds drop to two games behind the first-place Brewers.
Via Fox19
Joey Votto plated Jonathan India with a first-inning double and Jake Fraley added a two-run home run, but Milwaukee scored twice in the 8th inning off of Reds relievers and beat the Reds for a fourth consecutive time.
The Reds start a new series today at Great American Ball Park against the San Francisco Giants.
Cincinnati: The Reds Swept By The Brewers was originally published on rnbcincy.com
