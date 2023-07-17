Win Tickets To See Lil Uzi Vert In Cincinnati!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert is coming to Cincinnati and 101.1 The WIZ wants to send someone for FREE!

Uzi will be at Cincinnai’s Brady Music Center on October 4th!

PLUS – the winner will also receive $250!

For your chance to win Lil Uzi Vert tickets and $250 simply tell us what music you want to hear us play on the radio… that’s it!