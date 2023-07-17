Win Tickets To See Lil Uzi Vert In Cincinnati!

Lil Uzi Vert is coming to Cincinnati and 101.1 The WIZ wants to send someone for FREE!
Uzi will be at Cincinnai’s Brady Music Center on October 4th!
PLUS – the winner will also receive $250!
For your chance to win Lil Uzi Vert tickets and $250 simply tell us what music you want to hear us play on the radio… that’s it!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN LIL UZI VERT TICKETS AND $250!
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
About Billions Drop "About Time" MIXTAPE! (AUDIO)
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!