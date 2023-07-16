Latto Breaks Spotify Record With 15.9 Million Streams

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Latto has achieved her latest major career milestone after the release of the new collaborative track , “Seven.” For the new song, K-Pop superstar Jung Kook joined forces with Latto, and according to Chart Data, “Seven” broke the Spotify record for the biggest streaming debut for a collaboration with 15.9 million streams it’s first day out. The feat also earned Latto the biggest streaming debut for any rapper in Spotify history. Check out the stats below.

