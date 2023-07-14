Paramount+’s New Doc ‘Mixtape: The Movie’ Features Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Fabolous & More

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Before the Internet took over the music game and streaming platforms became king, the street mixtape reigned supreme and all of your favorite rappers knew that was the best way to get their name out there and keep the block (and their careers) hot.

Now, Paramount+ is ready to debut a new film which centers around the mixtape game and the impact it had on the Hip-Hop culture. On Aug. 1, Paramount+ will give us OG Hip-Hoppers something to appreciate when they debut the Omar Acosta directed documentary, Mixtape: The Movie, which delves into the origins of the beloved Hip-Hop mixtape and the careers it made along with the fallout it produced thanks to money hungry music executives.

Featuring interviews from some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names such as Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, DJ Drama and KRS-One among many others, the documentary highlights just how impactful mixtapes were to the careers of up-and-coming rap stars along with rap superstars who used the mixtape scene to break new records that radio stations wouldn’t spin.

The doc will also get into how authorities got involved in the downfall of the mixtape game and ultimately screwed up a once thriving portion of the Hip-Hop game. DJ Drama recalled, “I’m being arrested for bootlegging and racketeering… It definitely made me more famous than I ever was.” Well, at least it helped his popularity, but authorities did seize all of his mixtape CD’s with no intentions of giving them back.

For those who don’t know, mixtape DJ’s used to make bank back in the day depending on what records they were able to break and who would break it first. Heck, mixtape popularity is what got 50 Cent back in the limelight and led to his million dollar deal with Shady Records in 2003. It really was an amazing time to be alive in the Hip-Hop culture.

Check out the trailer for Mixtape: The Movie below, and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits Paramount+ Aug. 1.

