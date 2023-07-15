Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Dave East ft. Tyga “Hustlers,” Jay Rock ft. Kal Banx “Eastside” & More | Daily Visuals

Dave East and Tyga hang out at a seemingly haunted mansion and Jay Rock and Kal Banx don't exactly roll out the red carpet for visitors in their hood. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on July 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Dave East

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

For a minute there it seemed like Tyga’s relevancy was a wrap after he and Kylie Jenner split and heads ain’t care what he was up to anymore. Interestingly enough he’s become as popular as ever and has even popped up on some of your favorite rappers tracks.

Today he continues to get love from his Hip-Hop peers as he joints Dave East for the visuals to “Hustlers” where Tyga and Dave hold it down at a fancy mansion where some attractive women dressed in gothic attire roam the premises ready for demon time as East and Tyga get lit off the magic potion and some herb.

Back on the Left Coast, Jay Rock returns with some heat and for his Kal Banx assisted clip to “Eastside,” the two men remind everyone that if y’all show up in their hood you better be ready to fight or take flight because it’s always seven-thirty on their side of town.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Philthy Rich, Finesse2Tymes, and more.

DAVE EAST FT. TYGA – “HUSTLERS”

JAY ROCK FT. KAL BANX – “EASTSIDE”

PHILTHY RICH – “JORDAN 5’s”

FINESSE2TYMES – “REVELATIONS”

LIL TJAY FT. SUMMER WALKER – “STRESSED”

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST – “TURKISH COTTON”

2RARE & NLE CHOPPA – “DON’T RUN”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “RAW ASL”

Dave East ft. Tyga “Hustlers,” Jay Rock ft. Kal Banx “Eastside” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close