The Real Housewives of Potomac must be giving us a drama-filled season as it’s being reported that an insane fight happened between the cast Thursday night in a D.C. restaurant.
TMZ reports that fists were flying and women were being yanked to the ground.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The video shows cast members trying to break up a fight between a friend of the show Keiana Stewart and another woman, Deborah Williams while at Zebbie’s Garden for Ashley Darby’s fashion line launch.
Additionally, Candiace Dillard Bassett told police someone threw a drink at her and Keiana says she was hit in the forehead with a glass before getting pulled down in the physical altercation.
Although no one was arrested, police are still investigating.
TMZ also reports that sources connected to the show said filming had already wrapped when the fight went down so it wasn’t captured.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Candiace Deserves An Extra Check For The Colorism Segment At ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion
Michelle Obama Admits She’s A Real Housewives Of Potomac Fan
The Jaw-Dropping Looks From ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion
The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant appeared first on 92 Q.
Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant was originally published on 92q.com
-
Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
About Billions Drop "About Time" MIXTAPE! (AUDIO)
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!