Cincinnati: A 6 Year Old With Leukemia Surprised With Chance To Meet Ja’Marr Chase

A 6 year old kid with Leukemia had the opportunity of a life time, he got to meet the Cincinnati Bengals Wide receiver Jamarr Chase.
The old boy got to do the griddy with his favorite NFL player.
Via Fox19
Brix, a young boy from Georgetown, Texas, wanted to meet Chase and join him in doing his signature touchdown dance.
As part of Make-A-Wish and ESPN’s “My Wish” series, to his surprise, Brix’s dream was granted.
The 6-year-old boy with leukemia and his family flew to Cincinnati in June to meet Chase, and yes, do the griddy alongside the Bengals star wide receiver.
