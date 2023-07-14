101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

3 people have been injured in a drive by shooting early this Friday morning.

Via Fox19

Investigators found at least 24 rounds fired from two different guns in what turned out to be a large crime scene spanning more than half a city block including four streets: Linn, Jones, David and Poplar.

Bullets also struck a parked car and at least three windows of the common area at Stanley Rowe Towers.

The Police say the shooters were in a black car.

Cincinnati: 3 People Hurt In Drive By Shooting was originally published on rnbcincy.com