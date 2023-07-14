3 people have been injured in a drive by shooting early this Friday morning.
Via Fox19
Investigators found at least 24 rounds fired from two different guns in what turned out to be a large crime scene spanning more than half a city block including four streets: Linn, Jones, David and Poplar.
Bullets also struck a parked car and at least three windows of the common area at Stanley Rowe Towers.
The Police say the shooters were in a black car.
Cincinnati: 3 People Hurt In Drive By Shooting was originally published on rnbcincy.com
