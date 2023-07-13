Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: The Chi Cast Talks New Season and What People Can expect!

Published on July 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A whole cast of fine men and a beautiful queen came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry! The cast of the hit show “The Chi” came joined me live from Essence Festival. Luke James, Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, and Curtiss Cook spilled on the upcoming season of “The chi” dropping in August. Watch as they show Lena Waithe love and give her flowers! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: The Chi Cast Talks New Season and What People Can expect!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close