Contagious Virus Forces Morgan Freeman To Skip Media Tour

Published on July 12, 2023

FRANCE-US-CINEMA-FREEMAN

Source: JEAN-PIERRE MULLER / Getty

We’re glad to hear that Morgan Freeman is on the mend after a contagious virus forced him to skip a media tour, TMZ reports.

TMZ stated that the 86-year-old actor was forced to cancel a UK trip after he came down with a fever and according to his rep, doctors told him he was contagious.

The 86-year-old actor was scheduled to do a media tour to promote the new Taylor Sheridan show, “Special Ops: Lioness.”

Additionally, he was also supposed to appear with his costars on the BBC program, “The One Show”

However, reports stat that Morgan is doing fine now, and he’s no longer contagious.

Contagious Virus Forces Morgan Freeman To Skip Media Tour  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

