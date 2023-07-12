Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Small Doses: Side Effects of Being A New Father with Big Sean | Urban One Podcast Network

Published on July 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Small Doses Side Effects of Being A New Father (with Big Sean)

Source: Urban One Podcast Network / Urban One

 

 

Rapper Big Sean has been enjoying a new job as of late: Being a father.

Jhene Aiko, Sean’s longtime girlfriend gave birth to his first child Noah last November, and the award-winning Rapper has been enjoying his new role. Sean joins the Small Doses Podcast with Amanda Seales to discuss his fatherhood journey.

 

 

Big Sean, a prominent voice when it comes to mental health awareness, dives into the importance of not allowing negativity to pass to your young children, mediation. He also speaks about his decision to go to therapy sessions with his father.

Listen to the Small Doses with Amanda Seales on the Urban One Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts

 

Listen To More Small Doses With Amanda Seales:

 

The post Small Doses: Side Effects of Being A New Father with Big Sean | Urban One Podcast Network appeared first on Black America Web.

Small Doses: Side Effects of Being A New Father with Big Sean | Urban One Podcast Network  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close